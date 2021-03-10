Disney, ESPN, NHL announce broadcast agreement

After a report surfaced Tuesday that ESPN signed a deal with the NHL to return as a broadcast partner, the league officially announced the agreement Wednesday. The Walt Disney Co., ESPN and the NHL reached a seven-year deal beginning in the 2021-22 season that covers U.S. television, streaming and media rights. The agreement includes coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of seven years, 25 exclusive national regular-season broadcasts per season on ABC or ESPN, 75 national regular-season games streaming exclusively on both ESPN+ and Hulu, half of the Stanley Cup playoffs on ABC or ESPN each season, and coverage of events like the All-Star Game each season. The NHL’s out-of-market streaming package, formerly on NHL.tv, will also be available on ESPN+.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released this statement:

“This partnership of the world’s top hockey league and the platforms of The Walt Disney Company is a big win for our fans and our game. Not only will this groundbreaking, seven-year deal enable the NHL to benefit from the incomparable power, reach and influence of The Walt Disney Company and ABC/ESPN, it sets a new standard in delivering our game to the most passionate and tech-savvy fans in sports in the ways they now demand and on the platforms they use.”

The deal does not cover the entire broadcast rights, and another company will be involved at some point. NBC’s current 10-year contract with the league is set to expire at the end of the season. and Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reports the network will be included in the bidding for the other part of the deal moving forward. Reedy also reports that Fox Sports and CBS are likely to put in bids as well.

Importantly, broadcast deals have a huge impact on the finances of professional sports. The NHL is facing a flattened salary cap thanks to the COVID crisis that halted last season and removed ticket revenue for so long, meaning a partnership of this magnitude is a positive step in the right direction financially. Unfortunately, the league did not include the financial details in the release, so it’s not clear yet exactly how much it will help move the needle on hockey-related-revenue.

Still, there is considerable excitement around the deal, which also helps the NHL further move into the streaming realm where so many hockey fans are consuming content. With the power of Disney behind the league, it should only attract more eyes and excitement in the U.S.