Disney Boss Defends Firing Gina Carano From ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney+

The executive at the Mouse House insists they’re not taking political sides when cutting ties with the Cara Dune depicter from the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off series.

AceShowbiz –

Disney boss Bob Chapek is adamant officials were not taking political sides when they fired Gina Carano from “The Mandalorian“.

The actress was axed from her role as Cara Dune in the “Star Wars” spin-off series on Disney+ last month (Feb21) after comparing being conservative in America to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Executives at the Disney-owned Lucasfilm decided to cut ties with Carano for what they considered to be “abhorrent and unacceptable” remarks, and now Chapek has defended the move in a call to investors on Tuesday (09Mar21).

“I don’t really see Disney as characterising itself as left-leaning or right-leaning, yet instead of standing for values,” Chapek explained in response to the drama.

“Values that are universal. Values of respect. Values of decency. Values of integrity and values of inclusion.”

Many people accused Disney of double standard for firing Gina Carano while keeping co-star Pedro Pascal despite his Nazi tweet.

While Carano slammed the Mouse House and accused the studio of bullying, she had nothing but good words for Pascal.

“I adore him. I know he’s said and done some hurtful things,” she said. “But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first.”

Pascal himself kept silent on the controversy, but castmate Bill Burr offered public support for the actress.

“It’s a weird time…,” he said in a foul-mouthed rant. “Unless she did some truly horrible s**t or said overtly racist s**t… I don’t know. I think there is just too many channels (sic). And then you gotta do sensational s**t… I’m on that f**king show. Now, I gotta watch what the f**k I say.”

“She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f**king person,” he added.