Did ETH/BTC just bottom as Ether eyes $2K? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: Did ETH/BTC just bottom as Ether eyes $2K?

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been broken past a major resistance level of $52,000 in the past few days and is approaching the all-time high region.

However, other cryptocurrencies are rallying heavily as well. In the recent months, the market has seen massive surges for ‘s Ada, Polkadot’s DOT and Cosmos’ Atom.

1-day chart. Source: TradingView
1-day chart. Source: TradingView
BTC dominance 3-day chart. Source: TradingView