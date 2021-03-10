Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.13% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.13%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 1.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.76% or 7.4 points to trade at 275.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) added 2.62% or 14.0 points to end at 548.6 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was up 2.59% or 3.10 points to 122.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 1.03% or 4.8 points to trade at 460.2 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 0.62% or 6.00 points to end at 955.80 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was up 0.03% or 0.2 points to 646.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 88 to 50 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.20% or 0.13 to $63.88 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.13% or 0.09 to hit $67.43 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.21% or 3.65 to trade at $1720.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.12% to 6.2412, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4372.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 91.903.