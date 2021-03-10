Decentraland’s MANA token hits new ATH with Atari set to build in-world casino By Cointelegraph

Decentraland’s MANA token hits new ATH with Atari set to build in-world casino
The value of the Decentraland (MANA) token climbed 31% leading into March 9, following news that classic game manufacturer Atari would set up a gaming casino inside Decentraland’s virtual realm.
Announced on March 8, a partnership between Atari and Decentral Games will see the launch of Atari Casino within Decentraland this coming May. The casino is expected to feature various Atari-themed games, playable with MANA tokens, the DAI stablecoin, Decentral Games’ own DG token, or Atari’s eponymous Atari Token (ATRI).
