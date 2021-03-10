Dash rolls out Ethereum DeFi bridge with staking and yield farming By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Dash rolls out Ethereum DeFi bridge with staking and yield farming

Payments-focused crypto project (DASH) is officially launching its DeFi bridge.

According to an announcement issued on Wednesday, the foray into decentralized finance is made possible via a partnership with DeFi gateway protocol StakeHound and will see Dash holders able to interact with DeFi protocols on the Ethereum chain.