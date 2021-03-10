Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day and More Tapped for Grammy Special

WENN

The biggest night in music this coming weekend will be followed by a star-studded TV special ‘A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change’ which will be hosted by Common.

AceShowbiz –

Cynthia Erivo will perform John Lennon‘s classic “Imagine” for CBS special “A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change“.

For the special, which will air on 17 March (21), a host of stars will take to the stage, including Gladys Knight – who will be joined by Adam Blackstone, Sheila E., Israel Houghton, and D Smoke to perform Marvin Gaye‘s “What’s Going On”.

John Fogerty will perform “Fortunate Son” and “Weeping in the Promised Land” while other names on the line-up include Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, Andra Day, Patti LaBelle, Terrace Martin, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Stapleton, and Emily, Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

The two-hour special, hosted by Common, will also share the stories behind the music, as well as highlighting previous iconic Grammy performances.

In addition to airing on CBS, the show will be available to watch on livestream and on demand via Paramount+.

Meanwhile, the main Grammy event on March 14 will be made merry by the likes of Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch.

Beyonce Knowles leads the nominations with nine mentions. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift follow with six nods each.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd was snubbed despite his stellar 2020, during which he broke chart records with his album “After Hours” and single “Blinding Lights”, which this week chalked up a full year in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…,” he slammed the Recording Academy following the nomination announcement.