Crypto VC firm Pluto scores major win barely two months after launch By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

Crypto VC firm Pluto scores major win barely two months after launch

Crypto VC and tech company Pluto has continued to hit new milestones despite being a newcomer in the industry. The latest win is a successful fundraising round, which brings the company’s total asset under management to over $50 million.

The company has been actively channeling funds to new tokens at the seed level, incubating projects, and taking equity positions in digital assets. On this note, Pluto will be announcing a $1 million Aquarid Booster to support the most innovative ideas in the decentralized space.

In its third and largest round to date, Pluto welcomed investments from the likes of Argo Blockchain PLC, Pires Investments, and Riverfort Global Opportunities, amongst others. In total, about $40 million was raised in the oversubscribed round, with Pluto having to scale back the demand to accommodate more investors.

Commenting on the recent development, Pluto’s Director and Pilot Atif Yaqub said:

We are over the moon with the success of this recent fundraise. Our diverse combination of investors from both crypto and non-crypto backgrounds makes this the most exciting fundraise to date. We’re already engaged with an epic constellation of projects in the digital assets space and look forward to propelling them to Pluto and beyond.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR