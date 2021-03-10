Coinbase reportedly hits pre-IPO valuation of $100 billion in private auction By Cointelegraph

Coinbase reportedly hits pre-IPO valuation of $100 billion in private auction
Prominent (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase could be headed for an IPO valuation of $100 billion, after shares reportedly sold for up to $375 each in a private auction.
Shares in Coinbase Global Inc. reportedly traded for a price between $350 and $375 per unit on the Nasdaq private auction market last week, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90–$100 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg. Trading reportedly ended with the share price at $350.
