Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Became ‘Hell Hole’ After President Biden Followed Her

The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star says she started to receive unexpected attention from ‘a bunch of weird people’ after she was followed by Joe Biden on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen‘s Twitter page became a “hell hole” after she asked U.S. President Joe Biden to follow her.

The model and presenter were initially thrilled when the POTUS started following her on the platform earlier this year (21), but she’s now explained why she subsequently asked him to change his mind.

“The second it happened, I was like, ‘Oh s**t’ … I don’t believe he’s like Trump and actively scrolling through, but it was so amazing because for years I’d been actively shunned … but then it became too much,” she said during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“.

Chrissy – who is married to music star John Legend – started to receive unexpected attention from “a bunch of weird people” after Biden followed her on Twitter.

But now, her life is “much better.”

“When you’re on that list, a bunch of weird people go to his account, and they don’t know you at all, so they go, ‘Who’s this chick?’ Then they come to my page and it’s just a hell hole. So life is better now,” she added.

For a short while, Chrissy was the only celebrity Biden was following on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen was followed by POTUS following her public plea. “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” so she asked on Twitter back then.

She soon regretted it after the President took head of her plea. “In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me,” she begged. “I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!