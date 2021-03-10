Chrissy Teigen Recalls Mistaking Michael Keaton for Waiter at Hollywood Event

WENN

The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star remembers feeling mortified after she confused the Batman alum for a waiter as she talks about her embarrassing encounters with celebrities.

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen once confused Oscar nominee Michael Keaton for a Champagne waiter after attending the Golden Globes.

The model, cookbook author, and TV personality openly admits to her embarrassing encounters with other celebrities, and fears she will never get over her post-Globes Keaton blunder.

Asked about her best celebrity meeting on America’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“, John Legend‘s wife shared, “God, I think it was after the Golden Globes – oh no, this might be worst…”

“I was drinking a lot and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of Champagne, so I just went up and I took it and I said, ‘Thank you,’ and (John) goes, ‘That was Michael Keaton.’ ”

After realising her mistake, Chrissy made a quick exit, “God, I’m so embarrassed by it still, I could die… I took it, I drank it, and I left.”

The beauty, who shares two children with singer John, has previously confessed to going a little too hard on the alcohol, but she has since turned her back on booze and has been enjoying a sober break since late 2020.

“I was done with making an a*s of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep,” the mother of two previously explained why she took a break from drinking.

She credited Holly Whitaker’s book for encouraging her to start her sobriety journey.