Chrissy Teigen Offended Katy Perry With A Joke About Fireworks

“I wanted to die. I felt so bad.”
Chrissy Teigen was a guest on The Tonight Show last night, where she opened up about visiting DC for President Biden’s inauguration — and she told a hilariously awkward story about offending Katy Perry while she was there.
Chrissy flew to DC in January to support John Legend as he performed in Biden’s Celebrating America primetime special. But as Chrissy explained it, the trip immediately got off to a rocky start.
“I didn’t know that John’s performance at the Washington Monument was a secret,” she confessed. “So I Instagrammed the whole thing, like, the day before for rehearsal. And then I got in trouble.”
And Chrissy said things only got worse after she met Katy Perry backstage. Katy, as you may recall, sang her hit song “Firework” in front of an epic display of fireworks to conclude the show.
“I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things. I always get so nervous and say, like, faux pas. And I hadn’t seen Katy in so long.”
“I was like, ‘Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was amazing. That was beautiful,” she recalled.
But Chrissy eventually found out that Katy had misheard her: “I think she heard that I said I hate ‘Firework,’ like the song.”
Chrissy said she “wanted to die” when she realized she had offended the pop icon.
“I felt so bad. I was like, ‘No, no, no! Not ‘Firework.’ Ugh, I always do that.”
But despite their miscommunication, Chrissy maintains her stance that fireworks — the explosives, not the song — are boring:
It’s like bad improv, or something. And it’s, like, two minutes too long. And I don’t get fountains, either. Fountains and fireworks are just two “nos” for me.
