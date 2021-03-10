Chrissy Teigen Mortified After Accidentally Insulting Katy Perry After Inauguration Performance

WENN

The celebrity cookbook author is left embarrassed after unintentionally offending the pop star following her ‘Fireworks’ performance at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Chrissy Teigen “wanted to die” of embarrassment during U.S. President Joe Biden‘s inauguration celebrations after unintentionally offending performer Katy Perry.

The pop star belted out her mega-hit Firework against a big fireworks display backdrop during the Celebrating America TV special, which aired live hours after the Democratic leader was sworn into office on 20 January (21),

Chrissy was in attendance at the Washington, D.C. event with her husband John Legend, who was also part of the line-up, and tried to compliment Perry after the new mum completed her set.

“I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things,” she shared on America’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. “I always get so nervous and say faux pas.”

“I hadn’t seen Katy for so long and I was like, ‘Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was amazing. That was beautiful.’ ”

However, when Katy responded with a brief awkward silence Chrissy realised she had probably misheard her comments.

“I think she heard that I said I hate Firework, like, the song,” she explained. “I wanted to die, I felt so bad. I was like, ‘No, no, no, not Firework!’ ”

“Ugh, I always do that,” she lamented.

It’s not the only Chrissy’s embarrassing celebrity encounter.

During the same interview, she also told Jimmy Fallon that she once mistook Michael Keaton for a waiter at a Hollywood event.

“God, I think it was after the Golden Globes – oh no, this might be worst…,” she recalled. “I was drinking a lot and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of Champagne, so I just went up and I took it and I said, ‘Thank you,’ and (John) goes, ‘That was Michael Keaton.’ ”