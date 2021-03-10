China’s yuan firms on dollar weakness, stronger guidance

Article content

SHANGHAI — The Chinese yuan firmed on

Thursday as the greenback softened after benign U.S. inflation

data and as China’s central bank guided the local currency

higher.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate

at 6.497 per dollar prior to market open, 136 pips

firmer than the previous fix of 6.5106.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4950

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4986 around midday, 77

pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.502 per dollar.

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Thursday

after benign data on U.S. consumer prices and a decline in

Treasury yields led some investors to trim bets on a rapid

acceleration in inflation.

Traders said the dollar weakness provided support for the

yuan.

“The yuan would remain range-bound around the current

levels,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

But some analysts said China’s yuan could face downward

pressure as other economies bounce back from the fallout of the

COVID-19 pandemic.

“The yuan correction could last for at least two quarters,

as the economic recovery of other countries would also pick up

as vaccines become more available,” said Wang Jianhui, chief