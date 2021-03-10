China stocks jump on upbeat lending data, Hong Kong tracks Wall Street rally

Article content

SHANGHAI — Mainland China stocks jumped on Thursday as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries, while Hong Kong shares gained following an overnight rally on Wall Street.

** Official data showed that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January as the central bank sought to cool credit growth to contain debt risks while maintaining support for ailing small firms.

** “The improvement of credit structure pointed to the robust financial stability, and we reckon that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is in no rush to tighten its monetary policy stance for now,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.78% at 3,417.63 points, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.13% to 5,024.56.

** By midday, the financial sector sub-index rose 1.9%, the consumer staples sector was up 3.78%, the real estate index climbed 0.81% and the healthcare sub-index gained 3.37%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.78%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.64% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.64%.