Celtics guard Marcus Smart to return to lineup Thursday

The Boston Celtics return from the All-Star break on Thursday to face Blake Griffin and the new-look Brooklyn Nets. Luckily, Boston will be getting a key player back from injury.
According to The Athletic’s Jay King, Marcus Smart said he expects to play against the Nets after missing Boston’s last 18 games.
The 27-year-old has not played since Jan. 30 after suffering a left calf strain against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics went 9-9 in his absence and struggled to develop consistency. However, Boston entered the All-Star break with four straight wins and will look for its fifth straight against the Nets.
Smart is having a great season, averaging a career-high 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 31.1% from deep.