CDC finds COVID-19 drove 15% spike in U.S. death rate in 2020: Politico By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shadows are cast across Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery during a surge in coronavirus disease cases and deaths in El Paso

(Reuters) – A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study has found that last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, with COVID-19 helping to drive a 15% increase in deaths, Politico reported https://politi.co/3cjawxv on Wednesday, citing sources.

Over 3 million people died in the United States in 2020, Politico said, adding COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer.

The CDC will summarize its findings in an upcoming issue of Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Politico said.

The analysis will detail the rates at which U.S. residents of various races and ethnicities died as a result of the coronavirus as well as the total number of deaths in each demographic group, according to Politico.

The CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 117.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,736,909​ have died thus far, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has had the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, with over 528,000 fatalities, according to the tally. The country has thus far reported more than 29 million cases.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has said the recent plateau of COVID-19 cases appeared to be trending downward, while new hospital admissions and coronavirus-related deaths were also decreasing.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR