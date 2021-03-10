Case examiner says Cred platform hired escaped prisoner as CFO By Cointelegraph

Case examiner says Cred platform hired escaped prisoner as CFO
Bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Cred Inc is believed to have unwittingly appointed a prison escapee as its Chief Financial Officer.
A report filed by examiner Robert Stark of Brown Rudnick LLP on March 8 asserts that former Cred CFO James Alexander has been identified by U.K. authorities as a financial fugitive who had been sentenced to more than three years imprisonment in December 2007. Stark said:
