Home Business Case examiner says Cred platform hired escaped prisoner as CFO By Cointelegraph

Case examiner says Cred platform hired escaped prisoner as CFO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Case examiner says Cred platform hired escaped prisoner as CFO

Bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Cred Inc is believed to have unwittingly appointed a prison escapee as its Chief Financial Officer.

A report filed by examiner Robert Stark of Brown Rudnick LLP on March 8 asserts that former Cred CFO James Alexander has been identified by U.K. authorities as a financial fugitive who had been sentenced to more than three years imprisonment in December 2007. Stark said: