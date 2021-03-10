Carlos Carrasco could miss season’s start with elbow issue

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Wednesday that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco might miss his first turn in the rotation early next month after the veteran who turns 34 on March 21 reported soreness in his elbow and has temporarily stopped throwing.

Carrasco, who was acquired in the January trade with the Cleveland Indians that also landed the Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, missed time in 2019 because of leukemia but is in remission. The right-hander has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rojas told reporters on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN):

“He’s been experiencing some body aches because of the second vaccine that he got yesterday, so we’ve been paying close attention to that with him. But also he’s experienced some soreness in his elbow right now, apparently coming from the live BP that he threw the other day. Right now, this is nothing too concerning from a medical standpoint. So he’s just going to take a few days off without throwing and we expect him to be back maybe by the end of next week facing live batters.”

Rojas added, “He is making this sound like it’s something that’s happened before and then he just goes through it, some elbow soreness and gets right back on the mound.”

The skipper also explained that he and the Mets will be careful with players such as Carrasco because MLB is back to a 162-game season following the pandemic-shortened 60-game 2020 campaign.

“If it got to come to a question where the health is going to be compromised, I think we’re going to be on the safe side starting the season, of course,” he said.

Despite health concerns linked with the coronavirus, Carrasco pitched last year and tallied a 3-4 record with a 2.91 ERA in 12 starts. Per Mark Feinsand of the club’s official website, Carrasco isn’t scheduled to undergo an MRI or other tests while sidelined.