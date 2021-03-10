Cardi B Reveals She Used to Be Too ‘Shy’ to Reach Out to Megan Thee Stallion

Instagram

In a new interview, the ‘Up’ raptress also wishes for the Houston star, who nabs four nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards, to take home some trophies at the award-giving event that will be held on March 14.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion created a huge hit when they released “WAP” back in August 2020. Despite the controversy surrounding its raunchy lyrics, the track continued to make the two rappers two of the hottest female stars in the hip-hop scene as it kept racking up numbers. In a new interview, Cardi shared a tiny bits about her relationship with her collaborator.

“Megan came out and for like a whole year, I never interacted with her because I was like, I don’t know,” Cardi said while on “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music”. The Grammy winner said, “I’m too shy and everything. I feel like other artists are shy, too. Should I be cool with her? I don’t know if she likes me.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker went on to say, “It’s always about breaking the ice and always having a conversation and catching somebody at the right time. We linked up and she’s just such a good vibe.”

She also wished for the Houston star to take home some trophies at the 2021 Grammy Awards that will be held on March 14. Megan was up for four nominations including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song. “I always want to see her win and I think she feels the same way about me, too,” the wife of Offset said. “And every single time I see her doing good, I just get so happy.”

That aside, Cardi just celebrated her song “Bodak Yellow” getting the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) Diamond single certification status, making her the first female rapper to achieve such milestone. “Congratulations to @iamcardi, the first female rapper to achieve a RIAA (diamond emoji) single award! #BodakYellow @AtlanticRecords,” The RIAA announced on Tuesday, March 9 on Twitter.

“I’ve been rehearsing all day today and I’ve been really stressed out and my body’s aching, yada yada yada. So then at rehearsal, they telling me, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet up with Atlantic.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m f**king tired. I don’t want to f**king talk about no Grammys, I don’t want to talk about no album, I’m just tired. And then, I still got drove to a restaurant. I’m like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?’ I’m trying to go home, see Offset, f**k him,” Cardi reacted to the exciting news.

She added, “Then I’m here and I just got this crazy surprise and I think you guys are going to find out tomorrow. And I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, this wouldn’t have happened. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance, and um… wow. I know you guys are going to be really happy, like really, really happy.”