Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To Achieve The RIAA Diamond Award – See Her Reaction

Cardi B just became the very first female rapper to achieve the RIAA diamond award. The Shade Room shared all the available details about this and they also shared Cardi’s reaction.

Tiny Harris hopped in the comments and said: ‘That’s big big…congratulations to her.’

Someone else said: ‘Sis came a loooonnngggg way !! I’m proud of her accomplishments. If nobody else believed in her, SHE BELIEVED IN HER!’

A commenter said: ‘im very much a barb but period as she should,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘She really deserves it for her work ethic, she is trying and I love that 😢❤️’

One other commenter said: ‘This isn’t an artist comparison. Congratulate her and move on,’ and a fan posted this: ‘The barbs still about to make this situation negative 😬’

Someone else said: ‘Damn y’all just can’t say congratulations? 🤨 but anyway congrats 💗’ and another follower said: ‘and here come y’all comparing her and Nicki, why can’t we just congratulate her and move on.’

TSR also shared another post and said: ‘CardiB takes us down memory lane as she reflects on the success of #BodakYellow being certified diamond! Swipe to see the message she pinned & other special moments! Congrats, Cardi 👏🏽’

A commenter posted this message: ‘You can make fun of her all you want but you can’t deny her work ethic. The time she puts in her craft is something I’ll always respect her for, and her accomplishments speak for her.🙌🏾’

In other news, even the biggest and most outspoken stars in the music industry get shy sometimes!

Cardi B revealed that she was anxious about meeting Megan Thee Stallion in a sneak peek clip from iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music and explained why that was!