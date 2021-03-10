BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, BCH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 3/10: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, BCH

Long-term investors use dips in a strong uptrend to buy while short-term investors are fixated on calling a top. In the past few days, data from Glassnode has shown significantly sized (BTC) outflows from Coinbase exchange, which is a sign of accumulation according to analysts.

It is encouraging to note that the demand is not limited to one exchange and data from Material Indicators shows buy orders of $100,000 and higher are reaching an all-time high.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360