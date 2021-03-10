Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Land 2021 Grammy Gig After Public Pleas

Instagram

The newly-formed duo known as Silk Sonic have been tapped as performers at the upcoming Grammy Awards after the members wrote letter to the Recording Academy.

AceShowbiz –

Silk Sonic will perform at the Grammy Awards this Sunday (14Mar21) after bosses took heed of their pleas.

The band, newly formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, had been campaigning to land a slot at the telecast all week, with the Recording Academy confirming on Tuesday (09Mar21) that the group will make their live debut at the ceremony.

Mars’ pleas began with a letter to Grammy bosses, which read, “Dear Grammys. If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it.”

“We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that’s another story).”

Insisting that Silk Sonic would follow all the Covid-19 protocols in place for the event, Mars continued, “We haven’t been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing. We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine.”

Mars’ letter to the Recording Academy came after Anderson urged his bandmate to “call me back” and address their absence from the performer’s list.

“YO @BrunoMars WHAT THE F**k?!? Did you see this?!?! Call me back!!” he wrote before adding, “Nah f**k that!” .Paak said in another tweet, “I haven’t seen my family in months!! I need this to work, You promised me!! Everybody join in!!! I need all of Twitter to help make this trend!! Come on @RecordingAcad #LetSilkSonicThrive.”

The Recording Academy then responded to the social media activity, tweeting Mars and Anderson, “We’ve been trying to call you all week. Have you changed your numbers?”

They then told the pair they would “See you on the #Grammys stage!”