Brisbane cakemaker scammed by fraudster who asked for money baked in cake

A scammer has swindled a Brisbane cakemaker out of a “substantial amount of money” after they were contacted online for a personalised dessert.

Police issued a warning after the Runcorn victim was contacted online to make a personalised birthday cake and the person asked them to put a large amount of money inside that would be a surprise when it was cut into.

When the suspect came to collect the cake, they quickly showed the victim a screenshot of a bank transfer receipt before walking away with the cash-filled cake.

Police allege the victim was contacted online to make a personalised birthday cake and the person asked them to put a large amount of money inside. (File photo) (Nine/Today)

But the receipt shown was fake and the victim never received a payment into their bank account.

Police are continuing their investigation but are urging the public to always take precautions when conducting business using social media platforms.

The victim was shown a photo of a fake transaction and the suspect walked away with the cash-filled cake. (Supplied)

This includes confirming the payment has gone through before handing over goods, not meeting the other party at your home and arranging a safe location and time when you are at less risk and always being aware of your surroundings.