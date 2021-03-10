’Breaking new ground is never easy’ — Kings of Leon’s NFT release takes in $2M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Kings of Leon’s tokenized album and NFTs sale that began on March 5 has generated at least $1.45M, or 820 Ether, in sales in its first five days according to figures on the Open Sea platform.

However Rolling Stone reports that a band representative estimates the revenue is above $2 million, with $600,000 of that going to the Crew Nation Fund for supporting live music crews affected by the pandemic.