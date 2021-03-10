Bluzelle Partners With Equinix to Pioneer Cloud-Based PoS Validation By CoinQuora



Bluzelle Partners With Equinix to Pioneer Cloud-Based PoS Validation



Bluzelle has partnered with Equinix (NASDAQ:) to allow cloud-based validation on Proof-of-Stake blockchains.

This is a new milestone, as cloud-based servers typically have risks which can pose a threat to a blockchain ecosystem.

According to information obtained by CoinQuora, the partnership will utilize Hardware Security Modules (HSMs). These are secure chips that aim to prevent any software or hardware-based form of alteration. Aside from this, they will also use Bluzelle’s proprietary communication module.

This partnership makes a mark in the crypto space, as this is usually unheard of, if not unfeasible before. Specifically, any node on the cloud has the risk of exposing his private key to the cloud network.

In most cases, blockchain validators need to have powerful hardware and impeccable security to prevent any hacks. As such, Bluzelle CEO Pavel Bains explained that validators generally use private server infrastructure supported by HSMs.

However, with this recent milestone, they can set up their own validator node on Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud.

Bains added,

“This level of security is generally inaccessible to all but the largest and most well-funded validators. While on some networks, validators are meant to be professional enterprises, blockchains like 2.0 make a point in opening validation to as many enthusiasts as possible.”

At the moment, this will apply to Cosmos blockchain and its Tendermint consensus mechanism. In the future, the partners plan to expand their offering to more mainstream blockchains like Ethereum 2.0 and more.

