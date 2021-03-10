BlockFi users targeted in ‘racist and vulgar’ email attack By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
This week’s temporary closure of registrations for crypto lending and borrowing app BlockFi was due to an attack by a “malicious actor” according to Forbes.

According to employees of the company, a single attacker began the registration process for more 1,000 fake accounts on Mar. 7, using email addresses belonging to real users.