Bitcoin price focuses on $55K as bulls ignore a surging US dollar By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) challenged levels within 10% of all-time highs on March 10 as strength in the U.S. dollar failed to dent the bullish trend.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and Tradingview tracked a comeback from an overnight correction for BTC/USD on Wednesday, with the pair targeting $55,000.

BTC/USD support and resistance levels (Binance). Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter
BTC/USD vs. DXY 4-hour chart. Source: Tradingview