Bindi Irwin’s Baby’s Nursery Has An Amazing Mural In It

“She’s going to love it!”
Bindi Irwin is ready for her little girl to arrive. The pregnant wildlife warrior got artist Maryanne Oliver to paint a cute nature-themed mural in her daughter’s nursery.
“Thank you so much to our friend, Maryanne, for this amazing painting in our daughter’s Australia Zoo nursery,” Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell, wrote on Instagram. “She’s going to love it!🐊.”
The colorful mural featured so many adorable animals like a couple of koala bears, two crocodiles making a heart with their tails and some porcupines walking behind one another.
“Absolutely spectacular!” Irwin wrote in the comments. “Thank you, Maryanne.”
Then, last month, she thanked Powell for always having her back. “Every day, I’m thankful for this extraordinary man that I get to call my husband,” Irwin wrote. “@Chandlerpowell, I love you with all my heart. You’re the light of my life.”
Powell didn’t forget to return the favor. He gave his wife a sweet shout-out for International Women’s Day.
“This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I’m thankful for the amazing women in my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible. This year, @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon. ❤️.”
Powell and Irwin’s daughter is going to love the new mural in her nursery!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!