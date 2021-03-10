Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Biden hosts White House event on effort to produce more coronavirus vaccine in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans would be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world.
“We’re going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but we’re then going to try to help the rest of the world,” Biden told reporters after a joint announcement with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) and Merck about their joint effort to produce more vaccines.
“If we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world,” Biden said, adding that the United States had already committed to providing $4 billion to the COVAX global initiative to distribute vaccines in developing countries.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.