Biden administration extends U.S. tariff exclusion on Chinese medical goods By Reuters

© Reuters. North Dakota residents receive coronavirus saliva tests in Moorhead, Minnesota
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is extending tariff exclusions on about 99 categories of medical products from China until Sept. 30, 2021 to aid the fight against COVID-19, the U.S. Trade Representative said in a Federal Register notice on Wednesday.
The list covers items from surgical masks and gloves to blood pressure cuff sleeves and X-ray tables. The extension of a previous tariff exclusion on the medical goods under the Trump administration’s “Section 301” tariffs was set to lapse on March 31.
