Beyonce Shows Support To Meghan Markle In Sweet Post Following Her Explosive Oprah Interview!

Meghan Markle has received Beyonce‘s full support. On Tuesday, two days after Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah, the singer posted a message to her website dedicated to the former duchess.

As you might know, during the highly anticipated interview that aired on CBS, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, told the world about the racism she experienced at the palace.

Furthermore, the couple talked about their decision to leave the Royal life behind, their relationships with the rest of the blue-blooded family, mental health, and more!

With that being said, it sounds like Beyonce could not help but praise Meghan for her courage to open up and be so vulnerable on camera about such delicate topics.

So, she wrote: ‘Thank you Meghan for all your courage and leadership. We are strengthened and inspired by you.’

The superstar also included a pic of her and Meghan sharing a tight hug when they met at the premiere of The Lion King in London back in July of 2019.

As you might remember, their hug actually made many headlines at the time since it broke royal protocol.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that ‘Hugging a royal, no, it is not standard protocol. So yeah, I think that Beyonce got special treatment. They were both really, really thrilled to meet her, as told by a palace source. It was the first time, in fact, that either Meghan or Harry had met Beyonce. And you could see that. … she also embraced both of the royals. There is a lot of sort of tactile chemistry going on with Beyonce having a hand around Meghan’s lower back, and with Harry’s kisses for her as well – certainly not what we usually expect of royal protocol.’

Beyonce was also heard calling Meghan ‘my princess’ at the time and the two bonded over their young ones.