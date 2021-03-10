Beyonce Praises Meghan Markle’s ‘Courage and Leadership’ Following Explosive Oprah Interview

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The ‘Formation’ songstress expresses her support for the Duchess of Sussex on her official website after the airing of ‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry’ on CBS last Sunday.

Beyonce Knowles has joined the list of celebrities rallying behind Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The R&B diva has publicly expressed her support for the Duchess of Sussex, praising the latter for her “courage and leadership” which the singer said are inspiring.

On Tuesday, March 9, two days after the airing of the explosive interview on CBS, Bey took to her official website to weigh in on it. Making it simple yet heartfelt, she wrote, “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” along with a picture of the two of them when they met at the London premiere of “The Lion King (2019)” back in July 2019.

Beyonce praised Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Fans were moved by Bey’s kind gesture and supportive comment to another female public figure, with one writing, “Queen Bey supporting her Princess.” Another commented, “Thank you Beyonce for your supportive message to Meghan Markle.”

A third one gushed, “Imagine Beyonce being inspired by you. The power that Rachel Meghan Markle holds is beyond human comprehension,” while someone else simply said, “I love this.”

Beyonce’s statement on Meghan comes following the airing of the interview “Oprah with Meghan and Harry” on CBS on Sunday, March 7. During the sit-down, the pregnant duchess made some shocking revelations, including the royals’ concern about her son’s skin color and her suicidal thought due to attacks from the British media and a lack of protection from the royal family.

Soon after the interview aired, Serena Williams, Meghan’s best friend, posted a statement on Instagram. She wrote, “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble.” Seemingly referring to Meghan’s bombshell confession in the interview, Serena added, “Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

The tennis ace defended Meghan against the media’s negative portrayal of the former actress. “I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us,” she continued. “We must recognize out obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.”

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is drive by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law,” Serena implored, before adding in the caption, “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy.”

Meanwhile, Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman tweeted, “Meghan is living the life Diana should have, if only those around her had been as brave as she was. Meghan isn’t living a life without pain, but a life without a prison.”

“This isn’t Meghan’s princess ‘happy’ ending. But sometimes change, the decisions that bring us the most hurt, aren’t about about happiness, but healing,” she added. “Unclear if this will change the Royal family, but Meghan’s strength will certainly redefine family everywhere. Think of the women who will be inspired to stand up for their lives, the partners who will be kinder & more courageous than the kin they were born into.”