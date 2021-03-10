Bears prepared to offer ‘boatload’ of picks for Watson, Wilson?

It doesn’t sound like the Chicago Bears will bring Mitchell Trubisky back for the 2021 campaign.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Bears “are prepared to throw a boatload of picks” at the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson and the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

“There is a real sense of panic in that building,” as one NFL executive put it, per La Canfora. “Don’t underestimate how desperate they are.”

The Texans have no interest in trading Watson this offseason and are trying to mend their relationship with him. Even if Houston does part ways with the three-time Pro Bowler, the Bears don’t have as much draft capital as the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who own high picks in the draft and have been heavily linked to Watson this offseason.

As for Wilson, the Seahawks star reportedly would “love” to play for Chicago. It was reported earlier this week that the Bears “have prioritized making a run” at Wilson. It’s unclear if they want Wilson or Watson more.

If the Bears miss out on both quarterbacks, they could end up targeting San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, per La Canfora.