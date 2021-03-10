Azealia Banks Speaks Against Cryptocurrency After Selling Sex Tape for $17K as NFT

Instagram

While calling the crypto thing ‘a scam,’ the ‘Black Madonna’ raptress claims that she decided to sell her sex tape with her boyfriend Ryder Ripps because ‘100 years from now’ it’ll be still worthwhile.

Azealia Banks isn’t into the cryptocurrency thing despite her recent move to sell her sex tape as an NFT. After her audio sex tape with her her boyfriend Ryder Ripps was sold for 10 .00 ETH, or $17,240.40, she called out the crypto thing as “a scam.”

“I really do feel like this crypto s**t is a scam,” the 29-year-old star wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 9. She went on to detail her opinions on cryptocurrency, “Sure it was fun to learn for a cute minute but there’s a lot of virtue signaling and elitism in the space despite its cause being to ‘democratize wealth.’ ”

“Lots of talk of decentralization but in actuality it’s supercentralization. The public ledger ‘seems’ like a good idea but when you think about it …. literally any and everyone can have access to your finances and financial habits……,” she claimed.

Having been known for supporting conspiracy theories, Azealia added, “I would actually argue that it has less anonymity that FIAT currency and is most likely a syyop to get us all to submit to some NWO style one world currency by tricking us into thinking that crypto is *anti government* when it’s actually been the government all along.”

As for her decision to sell her sex tape as an NFT, Azealia explained, “I sold a sextape on blockchain because I honestly feel like a lot of the digital art being collected is worth zero. 100 years from now absolutely no one is gonna give two s**ts about your goofy 3D cherubs or your stupid a** fuzzy teletubby….”

On the other hand, the New York City native that her sex tape will be still worth it in the next century because “100 years from now people will still be having sex, eating food and drinking water.”

She later spoke against cryptocurrency again as writing, “I don’t understand the crypto enthusiasts’ democratization of wealth rhetoric when the fact that many people barely have access to clean water and basic hygiene… Like can we democratize the food first?”

She continued sharing her two cents in another post which read, “And if we can’t democratize the food can we all just stop pretending to saints, make the money and shut up about *sharing wealth* Please? It’s nauseating. Just be real with yourself about crypto being a good hustle and leave it there.”

Azealia auctioned off her audio sex tape with Ryder on Monday, March 8. “Recorded in February 2021 by Azealia Banks and boyfriend, Ryder Ripps, this sound based artwork is sure to titillate for its full 24:22 duration. Upon purchase, a WAV file will be delivered to the buyer in addition to a 1 of 1 signed LP vinyl record,” read the description of the tape, which is titled “I F**ked Ryder Ripps”. The buyer is reportedly Rulton Fyder, who purchased it for the asking price, 10.00 ETH.