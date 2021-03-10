Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.84% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.79% or 0.140 points to trade at 1.570 at the close. Meanwhile, Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) added 7.53% or 8.07 points to end at 115.26 and Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.33% or 0.110 points to 1.610 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.34% or 1.850 points to trade at 20.330 at the close. Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.54% or 6.720 points to end at 114.490 and Virgin Money PLC (ASX:) was down 5.28% or 0.19 points to 3.41.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 757 to 566 and 339 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 2.00% to 14.525.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.23% or 4.00 to $1712.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.73% or 0.47 to hit $63.54 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.89% or 0.60 to trade at $66.92 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.28% to 0.7690, while AUD/JPY rose 0.04% to 83.67.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.162.