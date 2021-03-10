Asian stocks set to firm after Dow hits record

Article content

NEW YORK — Asian stocks were set to open slightly higher, following Wall Street’s momentum, after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed concerns about inflation, helping steer the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.02%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.03%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.12% in early trading. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.24%.

“I do think we’ll see good support for Asian markets today across the region,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. “The reflation trade is back on. We saw bonds and stocks rallying together and a slight easing in the U.S. dollar, which also indicates improving sentiment.”

The U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.4% in February, in line with expectations, after a 0.3% increase in January. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy components, edged up 0.1%, just shy of the 0.2% estimate.

While analysts largely expect a hike in inflation as vaccine rollouts lead to a reopening of the economy, worries persist that additional stimulus in the form of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package set to be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden could lead to an overheating of the economy.