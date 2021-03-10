Asia stocks mostly higher on positive U.S., China cues

Article content

Most emerging Asian shares climbed on

Wednesday, taking positive cues from a recovery in U.S. and

Chinese equities as falling bond yields eased concerns about

surging inflation and the outlook for global economic recovery

brightened.

Benchmark indexes for Indonesia and Malaysia

added about 1% each, while Philippine and Thai

shares gained 0.4%.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight, recouping heavy losses from

the previous session as bond yields retreated and investors

scooped up battered technology stocks.

Chinese shares also bounced back from their lows in the

previous session. The country’s factory gate prices rose at the

fastest pace since November 2018 in February, raising hopes for

robust growth in the world’s second-largest economy this year.

In a further boost to shares, the OECD said on Tuesday that

the global economic outlook has brightened as COVID-19 vaccine

rollouts speed up and the United States launches a new stimulus

package.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to

advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief

bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered on

Wednesday.

However, analysts were wary of treating the recovery in