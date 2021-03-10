Asia stocks mostly higher on positive U.S., China cues

Most emerging Asian shares climbed on

Wednesday, taking positive cues from a recovery in U.S. and

Chinese equities as falling bond yields eased concerns about

surging inflation and the outlook for global economic recovery

brightened.

Benchmark indexes for Indonesia and Malaysia

added about 1% each, while Philippine and Thai

shares gained 0.4%.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight, recouping heavy losses from

the previous session as bond yields retreated and investors

scooped up battered technology stocks.

Chinese shares also bounced back from their lows in the

previous session. The country’s factory gate prices rose at the

fastest pace since November 2018 in February, raising hopes for

robust growth in the world’s second-largest economy this year.

In a further boost to shares, the OECD said on Tuesday that

the global economic outlook has brightened as COVID-19 vaccine

rollouts speed up and the United States launches a new stimulus

package.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to

advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief

bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered on

Wednesday.

However, analysts were wary of treating the recovery in

equities as a sign of a bull run in markets.

“There appears to be a degree of concession, rather than

bullish conviction, about the breathtaking surge in Nasdaq,”

said Masayuki Tsunashima, analyst at Mizuho Bank.

They also kept a close eye on U.S. inflation data to be

released later in the day and warned the relief rally fueled by

easing bond yields could be short-lived if the inflation exceeds

consensus expectations.

“Amid strong expectations for global reflation and faster

U.S. economic recovery, the outlook is likely still skewed

towards rising global rates from here,” analysts at DBS Group

wrote in a note.

“Considering the expected magnitude of yield increases in

2021, it would be challenging for most Asian bonds, especially

lower yielding ones, to eke out positive absolute returns.”

In foreign exchange, most regional currencies weakened as

the U.S. dollar rose, clawing back some of the losses

sustained overnight.

The Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and

Philippine peso dipped about 0.3% each.

However, the Taiwan dollar, among the best

performing regional currencies so far this year, gained 0.3%.

The currency has gained as the country’s exports surged, driven

by global demand for laptops, smartphones and other gadgets to

support the work-from-home trend during the

pandemic.

The tech powerhouse’s booming exports may lead to impressive

economic growth of about 5% this year, the head of the

statistics office said.

Highlights:

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields are down 5

basis points at 1.75%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include

Zebra Nusantara Tbk PT, Mahaka Media Tbk PT,

Sentral Mitra Informatika Tbk PT

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

