Armenian PM says army chief of staff dismissed: RIA By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally in Yerevan
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan had been relieved of his duties, Russian news agency RIA reported.
Pashinyan, in power since 2018 in the former Soviet country, is facing a crisis after the army demanded he step down, prompting him to decry a coup attempt and try to sack the army’s top general.
