Ant-Backed Bike-Sharing Firm Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

(Bloomberg) — Chinese bike-sharing giant Hello TransTech has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, joining a wave of technology firms seeking to take advantage of surging valuations to sell shares.

Hello TransTech, backed by Ant Group Co., has started gauging investor demand recently after submitting its filing in the U.S., the people said, asking to not be identified discussing private information. The startup is working with China International Capital Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley for the listing, according to the people.

The company has yet to decide the size and valuation of the IPO, though IFR has reported that it was examining plans to raise as much as $1 billion. Hello TransTech and Morgan Stanley didn’t immediately comment, while CICC and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Previously known as HelloBike, the Shanghai-based startup is one of the few firms to survive China’s bike-sharing bubble, which had attracted billions of dollars in investment at its height before going bust. While one-time rivals such as Ofo have retreated from the industry after incurring huge losses, Hello TransTech has transformed itself into a one-stop transportation solution provider, offering everything from smart locks to artificial intelligence-enabled traffic planning and car-pooling.