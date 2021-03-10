Amy Duggar Can Relate to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Feelings of Being ‘Controlled’

WENN/Instagram/Nicky Nelson

Fans quickly send support to the daughter of Terry Jordan and Deanna Duggar, though some others criticize the ‘Counting On’ alum for her attempt to identify with the Duchess of Sussex’s struggles.

AceShowbiz –

Amy Duggar could totally understand Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s feelings after watching their tell-all interview. The 3130 Boutique owner shared her take on the “Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” in a tweet on Tuesday, March 9.

“I just watched the Oprah special with Harry and Meghan,” so Amy wrote to her followers. “In a very small way I can sympathize with her. I too wasn’t protected. I too felt trapped and unheard. I felt like there was no way out, I felt used, controlled and I was scrutinized.”

Amy Duggar could relate to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s struggles.

“I can’t imagine what all she endured but I do sympathize. Suicide is never the answer and I’m so glad she has found peace. I admire her grit, tenacity and her class,” she added in a separate tweet. “I went back and fourth asking myself ‘Do I need to send this message out?’ but the answer is yes. It’s so empowering to speak up!! I hope you will never be afraid to tell your story.”

Fans quickly sent support to the daughter of Terry Jordan and Deanna Duggar. “We love you and i hope you feel validated today because your feelings are really accurate. I hope you continue to shine and enjoy life. Hopefully if you need you will be able to use your voice and be heard,” one person wrote to her.

Another fan added, “I have never understood the concept of NDAs. I feel so badly for you. You should be able to speak your truth whenever and however you want. I hope it has an expiration date. I hope you know we hear you.” Another supportive message read, “Amy, you have a huge community That loves you. Without a Crystal Ball fans are always cheering you on!”

However, some others slammed the “Counting On” alum for trying to identify with Meghan’s struggle. “How do you Compare yourself to her though http://Amy.im not Being Rude?” Another person, meanwhile, commented, “No. You aren’t discriminated against by a nation & their media based on the color of your skin. You go through life with no outward sign that would automatically make people biased against you. White women need to STOP trying to identify with the struggles of black women. STOP.”