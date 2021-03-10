Amitabh Bachchan to Receive FIAF Award From Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese

WENN

The Indian movie icon is announced as the latest recipient of the annual International Federation of Film Archives awards, following in the footsteps of Nolan and Scorsese.

AceShowbiz –

Amitabh Bachchan is to receive the Film Archive Award from Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese.

The beloved Indian actor will be presented with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF)’s annual award at a virtual ceremony on 19 March (21).

Scorsese was the first-ever winner of the FIAF Award in 2001 while Nolan received the gong in 2017 thanks to his film archival efforts.

“FIAF has very been active in India and South Asia, thanks to its close collaboration with Film Heritage Foundation, since 2015,” FIAF president Frederic Maire said in a statement. “By presenting our prestigious FIAF Award to Amitabh Bachchan, we want to show the world how rich and diverse, but also how fragile, this unique film heritage is, and we want to publicly thank Bachchan for his role as a high-profile advocate for the rescue of this heritage, in India and beyond.”

Scorsese praised Bachchan’s “advocacy for preserving India’s film legacy,” calling it “exceptional” while Nolan added, “As a past recipient of the FIAF Award, I know how imperative it is that representatives of the film industry around the world come together to ensure that we preserve our film heritage… He has played an essential role in putting the cause of film preservation on the map in India and the subcontinent.”

The Award reveal came after the Indian movie icon underwent surgery. “My gratitude and love for the concern and the wishes…,” he later thanked his fans for their outpouring love and support.