Aly and AJ Claim First Album in 14 Years Feels Like A Record Without Jaded Aspects

Inspired by ‘the sounds of the West Coast’, sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka are set to release their follow-up to 2007’s ‘Insomniatic’ in early May 2021.

Pop sisters Aly & AJ are eyeing a big chart return with their first album in 14 years.

Titled, “a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun”, the project will serve as their third studio release, the follow-up to 2007’s “Insomniatic”, but the siblings admit it feels like a fresh start.

“It feels like the first time in a weird way, like making a record for the first time,” Aly tells People.com.

“In a bizarre way, it feels like a record that you make as an artist without all of the jaded aspects that come with being an act that has been around for 15-plus years. That’s kind of the exciting part for us with this album, is that we weren’t writing this for anyone specifically, we weren’t writing this for radio – we wrote this for us, first and foremost, and our fans.”

The album, which will drop on May 7, is inspired by “the sounds of the West Coast”, and comes on the heels of the unexpected popularity of their 2007 single “Potential Breakup Song”, which became a viral hit on TikTok last year, and prompted the singers, real names Alyson Michalka and Amanda Michalka, to give the tune a mature remake.

Although they haven’t released a full album in over a decade, the sisters have continued to serve up tracks for their most dedicated fans in the forms of the EPs “Ten Years” and “Sanctuary”, which were released in 2017 and 2019, respectively.