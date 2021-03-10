After Harry and Meghan’s Interview, U.K. Politicians Tread Carefully

More than 11 million people in Britain tuned into Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. Fallout from the interview has reverberated globally, raising sensitive issues of race, rocking the royal family, upsetting the Commonwealth and exposing a sharp generational divide over the future of the British monarchy.

But among Britain’s political class, it has aroused all the attention of a firehouse opening in some distant shire.

Twice Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain faced reporters’ entreaties this week to talk about the subject that most Britons are discussing, and twice he declined.

On Wednesday in Parliament Mr. Johnson, who even as a lawmaker once wrote a newspaper column commenting on the day’s issues, was not even asked about this one.