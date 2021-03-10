Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany
BERLIN (Reuters) – German sportswear maker Adidas AG (DE:) predicted a strong rebound in sales in 2021, particularly in China, the rest of Asia and Latin America, although its operating profit will be trimmed by costs associated with divesting the Reebok brand.
Fourth-quarter sales rose a currency-neutral 1% to 5.548 billion euros, while operating profit slipped slightly to 225 million euros, both ahead of average analyst forecasts for 5.47 billion and 202 million respectively.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.