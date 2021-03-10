Adelaide man taken from scene by friends

John Hadley, 45, was travelling down an Enfield street at about 2am before he lost control and came off his motorbike, the vehicle coming to rest up to 50 metres from him.
Residents, woken by the noise, ran outside to find Hadley wedged under a parked van.
As they called for help, a car pulled up alongside.
“There were friends of him that came and tried to pull him out from underneath the van,” the van owner told 9News.
A woman, believed to be a relative, took matters into her own hands.
“She grabbed him, shoved him in the back along with a man, said, ‘yeah,yeah, he’s okay’, then drove off,” the van owner’s daughter said.
“We all looked at each other, like, stunned.”
Hadley was driven almost five kilometres to Mark Court in Ingle Farm, where he collapsed.
Paramedics made it out, but it was too late to save Mr Radley’s life.
Major crash officers have spoken with those involved in taking Mr Radley away from the scene, and are now investigating the circumstances that led to his death.