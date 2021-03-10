6ix9ine Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Song

YouTube

The ‘Gummo’ rapper has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his viral hit single ‘Gooba’ which was released following his return from prison.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing legal action over his comeback single “Gooba”.

The controversial star scored a big hit with the track back in May (20), marking his first new material since he was freed from prison and allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence for gang-related activity under home confinement.

However, Tekashi has now been accused of copying the tune from Texas-based producer group Beatdemons, with the artists insisting he ripped off their 2018 song “Regular”.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, they allege the musical elements of “Gooba” are practically identical to the melody, form, structure, and function of “Regular”, and they are demanding Tekashi hand over profits from his chart smash, which reached number three on America’s Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum, with the accompanying video racking up close to 700 million views on YouTube to date.

Tekashi has yet to respond to the allegations.

The copyright infringement lawsuit came only a week after the rapper was sued by a female stripper for allegedly splitting her head open with a champagne bottle.

The bloody incident reportedly happened at Miami strip club, Gold Rush Cabaret, on Saturday night, February 20.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop artist lost his cool after someone called him a rat for snitching against his former associates in a gang-related case that landed him in prison. Furious, he threw a bottle but it missed his intended target and hit one of the dancers instead.

She was taken to emergency room for her injuries and needed several staples to close the wound.