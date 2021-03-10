3 key Bitcoin price metrics signal this ‘healthy’ rally has room to run By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

3 key Bitcoin price metrics signal this ‘healthy’ rally has room to run

After hitting a $43,000 local low on Feb. 28, (BTC) price rallied 28% to retake the $57,000 level on Mar. 10. As the Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 massive $5.9 billion liquidations caused by excessive long leverage seem long gone, futures contracts reached a $20.3 billion all-time high.

This time, as Bitcoin rallied to $57,000, there seems to be no signs of retail FOMO (fear of missing out) buying, at least from the perspective of futures and volume indicators.

BTC futures open interest in USD. Source: Bybt
BTC perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Bybt
Volume at spot exchanges. Source: Coinalyze.net