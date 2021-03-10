3 key Bitcoin price metrics signal this ‘healthy’ rally has room to run By Cointelegraph

3 key Bitcoin price metrics signal this ‘healthy’ rally has room to run
After hitting a $43,000 local low on Feb. 28, (BTC) price rallied 28% to retake the $57,000 level on Mar. 10. As the Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 massive $5.9 billion liquidations caused by excessive long leverage seem long gone, futures contracts reached a $20.3 billion all-time high.
This time, as Bitcoin rallied to $57,000, there seems to be no signs of retail FOMO (fear of missing out) buying, at least from the perspective of futures and volume indicators.
