2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Awards Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (March 10, 2021)—–The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced its 2021 Indoor Track and Field Awards, recognizing outstanding performances during the past indoor season, as voted on by the league’s 15 head coaches. The men’s award recipients include Terrance Laird of LSU (Runner of the Year); JuVaughn Harrison of LSU (Field Athlete of the Year); Cole Bullock of Ole Miss (Freshman Runner of the Year); Sean Dixon-Bodie of LSU (Freshman Field Athlete of the Year); Matthew Boling of Georgia (Scholar-Athlete of the Year); and Chris Bucknam of Arkansas (Coach of the Year).
The women’s award recipients include Texas A&M’s Athing Mu (Runner of the Year and Freshman Runner of the Year); Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens (Field Athlete of the Year); LSU’s Monique Hardy (Freshman Field Athlete of the Year); Arkansas’ Katie Izzo (Scholar-Athlete of the Year); and Arkansas’ Lance Harter (Coach of the Year). Laird repeated as the SEC Champion in the 200 meters with a meet record time of 20.28. The time made Laird the 2021 world leader and also made him the 10th fastest 200-meter runner in collegiate history.
Harrison won SEC titles in both the high jump and the long jump. He set the SEC meet record of 27′ 4″ (8.33m) in the long jump to become fifth-best performer in collegiate history. Harrison was awarded the Cliff Harper Trophy as the high-point scorer of the meet with 20 total points. Bullock scored 15 total points at the SEC Championships, which was third most among all competitors and most by a freshman. He was the SEC 5K Champion at 13:59.10, one of four in Ole Miss history.
Dixon-Bodie took third with a PR of 53′ 11.75″ (16.45 meters) in the triple jump at the SEC Championships. He was the top freshman finisher in the event and ranked as the top freshman triple jumper in the country. Boling holds a 3.51 grade point average as a marketing major. He earned 2020 USTFCCCA Academic Individual honors and was named to the 2019-20 SEC First Year Academic Honor Roll. Earlier this year, Boling achieved the NCAA’s third-best 200m time (20.37), which was also a personal best.
Bucknam led Arkansas to its 24th SEC Indoor Championship and second in a row. The Razorbacks scored 116 total points. Mu won the SEC 800m title and set collegiate records in the 600m, 800m and 4x400m this season. She also set four Texas A&M school records and earned three SEC weekly honors and four national weekly honors during the course of the indoor season. Gittens won the SEC long jump and high jump titles. She scored 23 points at the SEC Championships to claim the Cliff Harper Award with the most points since 2008. Gittens is an NCAA qualifier in the pentathlon, long jump and high jump. Hardy placed fourth at the SEC Championships in the weight throw and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. She recorded a season-best of 71′ 11.50″ (21.93 meters), which ranked No. 9 in the NCAA and was the best throw in the nation by a freshman.
Izzo is pursuing a graduate degree in recreation and sports management, and she holds a 3.78 grade point average. She was a 2020 CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America selection. Izzo was a silver medalist in the 3,000-meter run and the 5,000-meter run at the SEC Championships. Harter guided Arkansas to its 11th all-time SEC Indoor Championship and seventh in a row by scoring 141 total team points.
2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Awards
Men’s Runner of the Year: Terrance Laird, LSU
Men’s Field Athlete of the Year: JuVaughn Harrison, LSU
Men’s Freshman Runner of the Year: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss
Men’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU
Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Matthew Boling, Georgia
Men’s Coach of the Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas
Women’s Runner of the Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M
Women’s Field Athlete of the Year: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M
Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M
Women’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Monique Hardy, LSU
Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Katie Izzo, Arkansas
Women’s Coach of the Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas
2021 SEC Indoor Track & Field All-SEC Teams
Men’s First Team All-SEC
Christopher Bailey, Tennessee
Dante Brown, Auburn
Cole Bullock, Ole Miss
Emmanuel Bynum, Tennessee
Sebastian Cooper, Tennessee
Marcus Dropik, Ole Miss
Mario Garcia Romo, Ole Miss
Kyle Garland, Georgia
JuVaughn Harrison, LSU
Terrance Laird, LSU
Thomas Mardal, Florida
Carey McLeod, Tennessee
Brandon Miller, Texas A&M
Isaac Odugbesan, Alabama
Matthew Peare, Kentucky
Jonathan Sacoor, Tennessee
Everett Smulders, Ole Miss
Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss
Damion Thomas, LSU
Noah Williams, LSU
Men’s Second Team All-SEC
Connor Bandel, Florida
Markus Bellengee, Arkansas
Gilbert Boit, Arkansas
Matthew Boling, Georgia
Ryan Brown, Arkansas
Caleb Cavanaugh, Georgia
Bobby Colantonio, Alabama
Mason Corbin, Texas A&M
James Courson, Auburn
Alex Crigger, Tennessee
Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU
Delano Dunkley, Georgia
Christian Edwards, Alabama
Eric Edwards, Jr., LSU
Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida
Tre’Bien Gilbert, Arkansas
Elija Godwin, Georgia
Allen Gordon, Ole Miss
Christopher Grant, Auburn
Kristoffer Hari, Arkansas
Dontavious Hill, Auburn
Joe Hoots, Tennessee
Jace Jones, Alabama
Alex Kay, Tennessee
Amon Kemboi, Arkansas
Eliud Kipsang, Alabama
Lance Lang, Kentucky
Ryan Lipe, Alabama
Jackson Marseille, South Carolina
Jacob McLeod, Arkansas
Jon Nerdal, LSU
John Rivera, Ole Miss
Gabriel Serrano, Alabama
Grady Shiftlet, Alabama
Jacob Smith, Kentucky
Alex Spyridonidis, Auburn
Dwight St Hillaire, Kentucky
Jordan West, Tennessee
Kenroy Williams, Kentucky
Ryan Willie, Florida
Men’s Freshman All-SEC
400: Ryan Willie, Florida
Weight Throw: Ruben Banks, Arkansas
5000m: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss
Long Jump: Malcolm Clemons, Florida
Triple Jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU
Mile: Davis Helmerich, Missouri
3000m: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama
High Jump: Jackson Marseille, South Carolina
800m: Brandon Miller, Texas A&M
Pole Vault: Rhett Nelson, Arkansas
Heptathlon: Ethan Robinson, Tennessee
Shot Put: Rece Rowan, Missouri
400m: Ryan Willie, Florida
Women’s First Team All-SEC
Morgan Burks Magee, Arkansas
Kethlin Campbell, Arkansas
Talitha Diggs, Florida
Rosey Effiong, Arkansas
Julia Fixsen, Georgia
Krissy Gear, Arkansas
Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M
Anna Hall, Georgia
Joyce Kimeli, Auburn
Joella Lloyd, Tennessee
Latavia Maines, Tennessee
Shafiqua Maloney, Arkansas
Jasmine Mitchell, Ole Miss
Jasmine Moore, Georgia
Christal Mosley, Alabama
Athing Mu, Texas A&M
Jami Reed, Alabama
Abby Steiner, Kentucky
Lauren Turner, Alabama
Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama
Milan Young, LSU
Women’s Second Team All-SEC
Imogen Barrett, Florida
Jada Baylark, Arkansas
Imani Carothers, Georgia
Mercy Chelangat, Alabama
Tamara Clark, Alabama
G’Auna Edwards, Arkansas
Arianna Fisher, Missouri
Daszay Freeman, Arkansas
Lauryn Ghee, Florida
Lauren Gregory, Arkansas
Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU
Abbie Harrelson, Florida
Natricia Hooper, Florida
Katie Izzo, Arkansas
Thea Jensen, Florida
Semira Killebrew, Florida
Sterling Lester, Florida
Madi Malone, Auburn
Taylor Manson, Florida
Titiana Marsh, Georgia
Dajour Miles, Kentucky
Logan Morris, Arkansas
Megan Moss, Kentucky
Cherisse Murray, Alabama
Abigail O’Donoghue, LSU
Favour Ofili, LSU
Quinn Owen, Arkansas
Masai Russell, Kentucky
Kayla Smith, Georgia
Shey Taiwo, Ole Miss
Isabel Van Camp, Arkansas
Aliyah Whisby, LSU
Gabrielle Wilkinson, Florida
Women’s Freshman All-SEC
Shot Put: Mia Anderson, Georgia
Long Jump: Claire Bryant, Florida
60m hurdles: Rosealee Cooper, Mississippi State
400m: Talitha Diggs, Florida
High Jump: Rachel Glenn, South Carolina
Weight Throw: Monique Hardy, LSU
Mile: Tori Herman, Kentucky
Pole Vault: Samara McConnell, Ole Miss
800m: Athing Mu, Texas A&M
200m: Favour Ofili, LSU
Triple Jump: Amy Warren, Mississippi State