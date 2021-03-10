2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Awards Announced

Photo: Texas A&M Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (March 10, 2021)—–The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced its 2021 Indoor Track and Field Awards, recognizing outstanding performances during the past indoor season, as voted on by the league’s 15 head coaches. The men’s award recipients include Terrance Laird of LSU (Runner of the Year); JuVaughn Harrison of LSU (Field Athlete of the Year); Cole Bullock of Ole Miss (Freshman Runner of the Year); Sean Dixon-Bodie of LSU (Freshman Field Athlete of the Year); Matthew Boling of Georgia (Scholar-Athlete of the Year); and Chris Bucknam of Arkansas (Coach of the Year).

The women’s award recipients include Texas A&M’s Athing Mu (Runner of the Year and Freshman Runner of the Year); Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens (Field Athlete of the Year); LSU’s Monique Hardy (Freshman Field Athlete of the Year); Arkansas’ Katie Izzo (Scholar-Athlete of the Year); and Arkansas’ Lance Harter (Coach of the Year). Laird repeated as the SEC Champion in the 200 meters with a meet record time of 20.28. The time made Laird the 2021 world leader and also made him the 10th fastest 200-meter runner in collegiate history.

Harrison won SEC titles in both the high jump and the long jump. He set the SEC meet record of 27′ 4″ (8.33m) in the long jump to become fifth-best performer in collegiate history. Harrison was awarded the Cliff Harper Trophy as the high-point scorer of the meet with 20 total points. Bullock scored 15 total points at the SEC Championships, which was third most among all competitors and most by a freshman. He was the SEC 5K Champion at 13:59.10, one of four in Ole Miss history.

Dixon-Bodie took third with a PR of 53′ 11.75″ (16.45 meters) in the triple jump at the SEC Championships. He was the top freshman finisher in the event and ranked as the top freshman triple jumper in the country. Boling holds a 3.51 grade point average as a marketing major. He earned 2020 USTFCCCA Academic Individual honors and was named to the 2019-20 SEC First Year Academic Honor Roll. Earlier this year, Boling achieved the NCAA’s third-best 200m time (20.37), which was also a personal best.

Bucknam led Arkansas to its 24th SEC Indoor Championship and second in a row. The Razorbacks scored 116 total points. Mu won the SEC 800m title and set collegiate records in the 600m, 800m and 4x400m this season. She also set four Texas A&M school records and earned three SEC weekly honors and four national weekly honors during the course of the indoor season. Gittens won the SEC long jump and high jump titles. She scored 23 points at the SEC Championships to claim the Cliff Harper Award with the most points since 2008. Gittens is an NCAA qualifier in the pentathlon, long jump and high jump. Hardy placed fourth at the SEC Championships in the weight throw and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. She recorded a season-best of 71′ 11.50″ (21.93 meters), which ranked No. 9 in the NCAA and was the best throw in the nation by a freshman.

Izzo is pursuing a graduate degree in recreation and sports management, and she holds a 3.78 grade point average. She was a 2020 CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America selection. Izzo was a silver medalist in the 3,000-meter run and the 5,000-meter run at the SEC Championships. Harter guided Arkansas to its 11th all-time SEC Indoor Championship and seventh in a row by scoring 141 total team points.

2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Awards

Men’s Runner of the Year: Terrance Laird, LSU

Men’s Field Athlete of the Year: JuVaughn Harrison, LSU

Men’s Freshman Runner of the Year: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss

Men’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU

Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Men’s Coach of the Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas

Women’s Runner of the Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Women’s Field Athlete of the Year: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M

Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Women’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Monique Hardy, LSU

Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Katie Izzo, Arkansas

Women’s Coach of the Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas

2021 SEC Indoor Track & Field All-SEC Teams

Men’s First Team All-SEC

Christopher Bailey, Tennessee

Dante Brown, Auburn

Cole Bullock, Ole Miss

Emmanuel Bynum, Tennessee

Sebastian Cooper, Tennessee

Marcus Dropik, Ole Miss

Mario Garcia Romo, Ole Miss

Kyle Garland, Georgia

JuVaughn Harrison, LSU

Terrance Laird, LSU

Thomas Mardal, Florida

Carey McLeod, Tennessee

Brandon Miller, Texas A&M

Isaac Odugbesan, Alabama

Matthew Peare, Kentucky

Jonathan Sacoor, Tennessee

Everett Smulders, Ole Miss

Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss

Damion Thomas, LSU

Noah Williams, LSU

Men’s Second Team All-SEC

Connor Bandel, Florida

Markus Bellengee, Arkansas

Gilbert Boit, Arkansas

Matthew Boling, Georgia

Ryan Brown, Arkansas

Caleb Cavanaugh, Georgia

Bobby Colantonio, Alabama

Mason Corbin, Texas A&M

James Courson, Auburn

Alex Crigger, Tennessee

Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU

Delano Dunkley, Georgia

Christian Edwards, Alabama

Eric Edwards, Jr., LSU

Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida

Tre’Bien Gilbert, Arkansas

Elija Godwin, Georgia

Allen Gordon, Ole Miss

Christopher Grant, Auburn

Kristoffer Hari, Arkansas

Dontavious Hill, Auburn

Joe Hoots, Tennessee

Jace Jones, Alabama

Alex Kay, Tennessee

Amon Kemboi, Arkansas

Eliud Kipsang, Alabama

Lance Lang, Kentucky

Ryan Lipe, Alabama

Jackson Marseille, South Carolina

Jacob McLeod, Arkansas

Jon Nerdal, LSU

John Rivera, Ole Miss

Gabriel Serrano, Alabama

Grady Shiftlet, Alabama

Jacob Smith, Kentucky

Alex Spyridonidis, Auburn

Dwight St Hillaire, Kentucky

Jordan West, Tennessee

Kenroy Williams, Kentucky

Ryan Willie, Florida

Men’s Freshman All-SEC

400: Ryan Willie, Florida

Weight Throw: Ruben Banks, Arkansas

5000m: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss

Long Jump: Malcolm Clemons, Florida

Triple Jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU

Mile: Davis Helmerich, Missouri

3000m: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama

High Jump: Jackson Marseille, South Carolina

800m: Brandon Miller, Texas A&M

Pole Vault: Rhett Nelson, Arkansas

Heptathlon: Ethan Robinson, Tennessee

Shot Put: Rece Rowan, Missouri

400m: Ryan Willie, Florida

Women’s First Team All-SEC

Morgan Burks Magee, Arkansas

Kethlin Campbell, Arkansas

Talitha Diggs, Florida

Rosey Effiong, Arkansas

Julia Fixsen, Georgia

Krissy Gear, Arkansas

Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M

Anna Hall, Georgia

Joyce Kimeli, Auburn

Joella Lloyd, Tennessee

Latavia Maines, Tennessee

Shafiqua Maloney, Arkansas

Jasmine Mitchell, Ole Miss

Jasmine Moore, Georgia

Christal Mosley, Alabama

Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Jami Reed, Alabama

Abby Steiner, Kentucky

Lauren Turner, Alabama

Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama

Milan Young, LSU

Women’s Second Team All-SEC

Imogen Barrett, Florida

Jada Baylark, Arkansas

Imani Carothers, Georgia

Mercy Chelangat, Alabama

Tamara Clark, Alabama

G’Auna Edwards, Arkansas

Arianna Fisher, Missouri

Daszay Freeman, Arkansas

Lauryn Ghee, Florida

Lauren Gregory, Arkansas

Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU

Abbie Harrelson, Florida

Natricia Hooper, Florida

Katie Izzo, Arkansas

Thea Jensen, Florida

Semira Killebrew, Florida

Sterling Lester, Florida

Madi Malone, Auburn

Taylor Manson, Florida

Titiana Marsh, Georgia

Dajour Miles, Kentucky

Logan Morris, Arkansas

Megan Moss, Kentucky

Cherisse Murray, Alabama

Abigail O’Donoghue, LSU

Favour Ofili, LSU

Quinn Owen, Arkansas

Masai Russell, Kentucky

Kayla Smith, Georgia

Shey Taiwo, Ole Miss

Isabel Van Camp, Arkansas

Aliyah Whisby, LSU

Gabrielle Wilkinson, Florida

Women’s Freshman All-SEC

Shot Put: Mia Anderson, Georgia

Long Jump: Claire Bryant, Florida

60m hurdles: Rosealee Cooper, Mississippi State

400m: Talitha Diggs, Florida

High Jump: Rachel Glenn, South Carolina

Weight Throw: Monique Hardy, LSU

Mile: Tori Herman, Kentucky

Pole Vault: Samara McConnell, Ole Miss

800m: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

200m: Favour Ofili, LSU

Triple Jump: Amy Warren, Mississippi State