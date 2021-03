The salary cap for the 2021 NFL season has been one of the most discussed topics this offseason as teams will have to deal with the financial effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The final number for the salary cap has not yet been determined. However, the cap “almost definitely” will be $182.5 million, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. It will represent a drop of $15.7 million from last year’s cap of $198.2 million.